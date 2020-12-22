Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Down 3.1%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.78. 310,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 415,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

