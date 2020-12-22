EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 144,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 69,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

About EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. operates as a technology company that provides automated biomedical care online services for common health problems. The company provides medical devices, such as Fully Automated Signal Transduction and TULIP, which are used in monitoring schedules, measurement procedures, and conditioning protocols; and Electro-Physiologically Interactive Computing (EPIC) system, as well as physiologically interactive conditioning services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.