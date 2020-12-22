Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

