Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.07. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

