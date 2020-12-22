Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.
NYSE SAN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.07. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.
