Reviewing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and EPAM Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPAM Systems 1 1 13 0 2.80

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $302.79, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% EPAM Systems 12.31% 18.29% 13.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and EPAM Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.78 EPAM Systems $2.29 billion 8.31 $261.06 million $4.91 69.37

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats RumbleON on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers industry, technology, experience, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Curogram to help healthcare systems implement a simplified COVID-19 crisis response solution. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

