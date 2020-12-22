Comparing Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and SPX (NYSE:SPXC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Productivity Technologies has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Productivity Technologies and SPX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SPX 0 1 6 0 2.86

SPX has a consensus price target of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given SPX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPX is more favorable than Productivity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Productivity Technologies and SPX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPX $1.53 billion 1.58 $65.30 million $2.76 19.52

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than Productivity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of SPX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Productivity Technologies and SPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A SPX 6.59% 25.25% 5.91%

Summary

SPX beats Productivity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Productivity Technologies Company Profile

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; and boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names. It also provides cooling towers under Marley NC Everest and MD Everest brand; water management tools through the MarleyGard brand name; filter under the BasinGard brand; and the SGS PC Industrial Evaporator. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection and rehabilitation equipment under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Warren G-V, and Cues brands; and bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting products under the Genfare, TCI, Flash Technology, and Sabik Marine brand names. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products under the SPX Cooling and Marley brand names. It markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

