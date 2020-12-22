$34.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $34.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $30.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.33 million, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $139.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million.

BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BSRR opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

