Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

VCNX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Vaccinex stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

