Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

