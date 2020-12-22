Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $168.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,822 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,225,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.