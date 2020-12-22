AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.06. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.52 million. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4117462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

