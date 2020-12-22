Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$54.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) stock opened at C$47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.34 and a 12 month high of C$47.22.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$666.25 million. Analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.051951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.