Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Afya from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.28.

Afya stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Afya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 260,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 224,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Afya by 25.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 261,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.