FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Issued By Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.