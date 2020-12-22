Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESHY) Trading Down 0.2%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESHY) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.14. 26,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 6,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.