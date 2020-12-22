International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Shares Up 6.2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 3,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $3.85 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

