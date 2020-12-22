Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

