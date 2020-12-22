FY2021 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By DA Davidson

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $69,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.