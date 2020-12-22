Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,494.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 40.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.