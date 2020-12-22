Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFED. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of GFED opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.