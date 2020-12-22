CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of CURO opened at $14.81 on Friday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. Research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,304 shares of company stock worth $912,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

