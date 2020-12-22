CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

