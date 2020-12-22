Comparing IDdriven (OTCMKTS:IDDR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

IDdriven (OTCMKTS:IDDR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get IDdriven alerts:

IDdriven has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of IDdriven shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDdriven and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDdriven 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 6 7 0 2.54

Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $69.79, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than IDdriven.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDdriven and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDdriven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet $270.88 million 32.04 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -87.77

IDdriven has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Profitability

This table compares IDdriven and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDdriven N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67%

Summary

Smartsheet beats IDdriven on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDdriven Company Profile

IDdriven, Inc., an enterprise software company, develops, markets, and licenses identity and access management enterprise solutions. Its flagship product is IDdriven, a hybrid cloud-based and software as a service solution designed to manage large volumes of users and access rights over various applications in hybrid environments, including cloud and on premise. The company markets its products to small and medium enterprises through reseller channels; and to large companies through channel partners. IDdriven, Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for IDdriven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDdriven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.