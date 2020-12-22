Reebonz (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reebonz (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Reebonz has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.92% -16.07% -8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reebonz and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 3 5 12 0 2.45

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $36.55, suggesting a potential downside of 48.42%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Reebonz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reebonz and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.00 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 4.32 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -107.35

Reebonz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Reebonz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

