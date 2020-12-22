LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $112.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $104.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 81.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

