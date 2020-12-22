Barclays Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target to $36.00

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SKY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $31.15 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.