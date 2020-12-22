The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,704 shares of company stock worth $30,515,271 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $14,322,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of -325.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

