Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.78 Million

Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report sales of $346.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.21 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $252.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $564,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,146.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $26,858.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,592 shares of company stock worth $3,420,560. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.57.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.