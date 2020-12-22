KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of KBR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

