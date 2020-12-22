Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.
Shares of THC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -307.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
