Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -307.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.