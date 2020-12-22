Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

