Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $773,544 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.