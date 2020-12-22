Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

