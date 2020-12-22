William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

