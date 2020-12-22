TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.54.

TAC stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.0324 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 43.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

