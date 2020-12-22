Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haverty Furniture Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE HVT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

