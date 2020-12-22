ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.12 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

