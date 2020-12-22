Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

