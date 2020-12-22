Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Increased by KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $144.39 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

