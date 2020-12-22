William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of LII opened at $277.36 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day moving average of $268.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

