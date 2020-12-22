SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.25. 77,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 68,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

