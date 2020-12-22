Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) Shares Up 0%

Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 1,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tactical Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.31% of Tactical Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

