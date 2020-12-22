Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 233,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 196,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

