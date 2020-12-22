BidaskClub Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

