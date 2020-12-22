CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

CRH Medical Co. (NASDAQ:CRHM)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 54,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 102,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

CRH Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.