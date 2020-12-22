Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Transcat by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

