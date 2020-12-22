Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 858,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

