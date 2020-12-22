American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $57,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEP opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

