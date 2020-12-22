Reviewing NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NetScout Systems and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Eviation Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $891.82 million 2.24 -$2.75 million $1.00 27.21 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems.

Risk and Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 2.61% 4.77% 2.99% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand; and threat detection solutions to identify and investigate potential advanced network threats. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

