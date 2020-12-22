DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Critical Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DHI Group and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.31%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than MOGU.

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and MOGU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 0.72 $12.55 million $0.24 8.58 MOGU $117.97 million 1.92 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29% MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

Summary

DHI Group beats MOGU on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

